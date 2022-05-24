Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 24, 2022

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 25/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/15 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/17 Sunny 0

Daejeon 32/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 32/15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 32/21 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 25/17 Sunny 0

Daegu 33/18 Sunny 0

Busan 26/19 Sunny 0

(END)

