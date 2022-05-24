Seoul shares open lower ahead of Fed minutes release
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened lower Tuesday, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors await the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest rate-setting meeting this week to take a cue about the U.S. central bank's future tightening move.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.73 points, or 0.07 percent, to trade at 2,645.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 percent to 31,880.24 and the tech-focused Nasdaq index gained 1.6 percent to 11,535.27, helped by U.S. President Joe Biden's comments that China tariffs imposed by the Trump administration will be reviewed.
Investors remain cautious about the Fed's additional rate hikes, inflation and the impact of China's COVID-19 lockdown on the global economy.
They also await earnings results of U.S. retail companies, such as Best Buy, a specialty retailer of consumer electronics, Costco Wholesale Corp. and Macy's.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks declined across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.9 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 2.2 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shed 1 percent, and Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent firm of national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co., declined 0.2 percent.
Among gainers, state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. rose 4.6 percent, state utility Korea Gas Corp. climbed 2.4 percent, and LG Energy Solution was up 0.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,262.85 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 1.25 won from Monday's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Military develops new helmet capable of stopping stronger pistol rounds
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021
-
Agencies remain silent as V of BTS, BLACKPINK's Jennie rumored to be dating