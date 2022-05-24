Samsung SDI-Stellantis battery JV to be built in Indiana
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co., a major South Korean battery maker, will build an electric vehicle battery plant in the U.S. state of Indiana with Stellantis N.V. and plans to make the announcement this week, industry sources said Tuesday.
The announcement, reportedly set for Tuesday (U.S. time), would come after the two companies said in October they were forming a joint venture to build what would be the first U.S. battery cell plant for the South Korean battery maker.
An official from Samsung SDI declined to comment.
U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned Samsung's plans for the new battery production facility when he toured Samsung Electronics Co.'s chip plant in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on Friday, during his visit to South Korea for a summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Under the joint venture, Samsung SDI and the Chrysler parent agreed to work to start production in the first half of 2025, with an annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours (GWh) and aiming for 40 Gwh going forward.
The output from the new plant will be supplied to Stellantis' North America production lines and installed in the automaker's plug-in hybrid and EV lineups, the companies said earlier.
Samsung SDI has foreign operations in China, Hungary, Malaysia and Vietnam and runs a battery pack assembly line in the U.S. state of Michigan.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Military develops new helmet capable of stopping stronger pistol rounds
-
Agencies remain silent as V of BTS, BLACKPINK's Jennie rumored to be dating
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021