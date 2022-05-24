Veteran hitters closing in on milestones in KBO

Kim, a two-time batting champion who led the KBO in hits in 2008 and 2009, has long been destined for a place among all-time hits leaders. The 34-year-old would already have surpassed the 2,000-hit mark if not for two years spent in the majors. He played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2016 and split the following year between the Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies before returning home for 2018.