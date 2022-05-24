Household credit down for 1st time in decade amid rising borrowing costs
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's household credit shrank for the first time in about a decade in the first quarter of this year amid rising borrowing costs and tough lending rules, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Outstanding household credit had come to 1,859.4 trillion won (US$1.47 trillion) as of end-March, down 600 billion won from three months earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
This marked the first on-quarter decline since the first quarter of 2013. The shrinkage also came in contrast with a revised 17.1 trillion-won rise tallied three months earlier.
Household credit refers to credit purchases and loans for households extended by financial institutions
Outstanding household lending had come to 1,752.7 trillion won as of end-March, down 1.5 trillion won from three months earlier, the data showed. It was the first on-quarter decline since relevant data began to be compiled in 2002.
Of the household lending, mortgage loans stood at 989.8 trillion won at the end of March, up 8.1 trillion won from three months earlier. But the growth was slower than the previous quarter's 12.7 trillion-won rise amid slowing home transactions, the BOK said.
The decline in household credit is attributed to rising borrowing costs in tandem with the central bank's push to tighten monetary policy to tame inflation. In April, the BOK raised its policy rate by a quarter percentage point -- the fourth increase since August last year -- to 1.5 percent.
Also contributing to the fall is the government's tough rules on lending put in place to rein in growing household debt which has emerged as a potential risk factor for the economy.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Military develops new helmet capable of stopping stronger pistol rounds
-
Agencies remain silent as V of BTS, BLACKPINK's Jennie rumored to be dating
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021