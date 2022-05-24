The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 May 24, 2022
SEOUL, May. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.59 1.59
2-M 1.68 1.67
3-M 1.77 1.75
6-M 2.00 1.98
12-M 2.51 2.50
(END)
