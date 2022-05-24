PM says need for corporate regulations to be guided by market
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Tuesday there is a need for the government to be guided by the market in adopting corporate regulations.
Han made the remarks as he presided over his first meeting with ministers on reforming regulations earlier in the day.
"Rather than directly regulating corporate activities, the government needs to leave it to the market's judgment," Han said.
Without direct regulations, some foreign companies set their own standards much higher than those set by law for fear of market retaliation, Han said.
Han said President Yoon Suk-yeol "is very determined to innovate regulations," calling for all ministries to establish a task force to reform regulations.
Yoon has promised to give his full support to companies if they create more jobs and increase domestic investment.
Yoon also pledged to let the private sector drive economic growth and to remove around 80 types of regulations that he said were tying up businesses, although the details still remain sketchy.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Military develops new helmet capable of stopping stronger pistol rounds
-
Agencies remain silent as V of BTS, BLACKPINK's Jennie rumored to be dating
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Chinese people purchase nearly 7,000 buildings in S. Korea in 2021