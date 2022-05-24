Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Motor Group to invest 63 tln won in domestic businesses

All News 14:00 May 24, 2022

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it will invest 63 trillion won (US$49.8 billion) in its domestic businesses in the latest move to become a future mobility solutions provider.

Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and Hyundai Mobis Co. will make the investments in their production facilities, autonomous driving and other next-generation mobility technologies by 2025, the group said in a statement.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Motor Group-investments
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!