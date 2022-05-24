(LEAD) Samsung to invest 450 tln won in chip, bio industries for next 5 years
(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 4-9, photo)
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will invest 450 trillion won (US$355 billion) in semiconductor and bio science for the next five years, as South Korea's largest company seeks to further expand its business in future growth areas.
The company said it will spend 360 trillion won, or 80 percent of the investment, for research and development, and talent nurturing in South Korea, especially in advanced chipmaking.
The planned investment is up 120 trillion won from the total 330 trillion won Samsung invested over the past five years.
Samsung named semiconductors, bioscience, artificial intelligence and next-generation communication technologies as the tech giant's future growth drivers.
Samsung said it will continue to aggressively invest in the semiconductor industry that has faced a chronic chip shortage over the past few years, and find new markets for further growth.
In particular, Samsung said it will work to cement its leading position in the global memory chip market and try, at the same time, to improve its contract chip manufacturing business that lags far behind TSMC.
Samsung expected the investment to nurture a fabless ecosystem in South Korea, which in turn will drive growth in electric cars, smart factories, robotics and smart home appliances.
The promised investment will be partly used for securing advanced chipmaking machines from, for example, ASML Holding N.V., the world's leading photolithography equipment maker.
On Friday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden toured Samsung's chip factory in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, in a symbolic gesture illustrating the two allies' commitment to cooperating in key industries, like semiconductors.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Military develops new helmet capable of stopping stronger pistol rounds
-
Agencies remain silent as V of BTS, BLACKPINK's Jennie rumored to be dating
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
S. Korea to expeditiously push for 'normalization' of U.S. THAAD unit operation: defense chief