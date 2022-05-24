Military develops off-road autonomous driving tech
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has developed self-driving technology that enables vehicles to navigate through unconventional, rough terrain, a state-run defense research agency said Tuesday.
The artificial intelligence (AI) technology allows cars to analyze and identify drivable areas based on "training data" collected from test runs, and control their navigation even at a high speed, according to the Agency for Defense Development (ADD).
Automobiles using the technology can run without detailed human instructions when given their driving data, it said.
The development of the technology is an outcome of the state-run Defense Acquisition Program Administration's project to secure key defense technologies that ran from 2017 through last year.
The ADD said it will continue to conduct research to apply the AI technology to various other weapons systems for unmanned defense operations.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(News Focus) S. Korean firms in delicate balancing act over U.S. economic framework
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Military develops new helmet capable of stopping stronger pistol rounds
-
Agencies remain silent as V of BTS, BLACKPINK's Jennie rumored to be dating
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
U.S.-led IPEF outweighs China-involving RCEP in population, GDP