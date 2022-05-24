Military reports 1,107 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:36 May 24, 2022
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,107 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 155,017, the defense ministry said.
Of the new cases, 848 are from the Army, 87 from the Air Force, 81 from the Marine Corps, 52 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 39 from the Navy.
Currently, 5,725 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said 104 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
