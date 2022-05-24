S. Korea open to reviewing May 24 sanctions on N. Korea: official
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government will review the issue of whether to maintain its economic sanctions imposed on North Korea in 2010 for a deadly naval attack, mindful of President Yoon Suk-yeol's stated practical approach, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
The remark came as Seoul marked the 12th year since the sanctions were applied on the North after the North sank the South Korean warship Cheonan in a torpedo attack, which killed 46 sailors.
Under the sanctions, known as the May 24 Measures, almost all inter-Korean exchanges are banned except for the Kaesong Industrial Complex and humanitarian aid projects.
"The May 24 Measures can be reviewed in accordance with a principles-based and practical approach," the official said on the condition of anonymity.
He stressed, however, that the government's stance on maintaining sanctions on the North remains unchanged for now.
Earlier in the day, a group of South Korean businessmen who used to be involved in inter-Korean economic projects called for the government to lift the sanctions.
"Since the measure went into effect 12 years ago, over 1,000 businessmen are living miserably, with several having gone bankrupt or turned into delinquent borrowers," they said during a press conference held in front of the ministry building in Seoul.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea still unresponsive to S. Korea's outreach for talks on COVID-19: official
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Military develops new helmet capable of stopping stronger pistol rounds
-
Agencies remain silent as V of BTS, BLACKPINK's Jennie rumored to be dating
-
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
S. Korea to expeditiously push for 'normalization' of U.S. THAAD unit operation: defense chief