KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE 33,800 DN 400
Hyosung 82,100 DN 100
GCH Corp 20,100 DN 650
LotteChilsung 182,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 185,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 43,400 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,280 DN 160
POSCO Holdings 289,000 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 64,900 DN 100
SLCORP 28,800 DN 300
Yuhan 59,100 DN 500
SGBC 62,000 DN 500
SamsungElec 66,500 DN 1,400
NHIS 10,300 0
NEXENTIRE 6,070 DN 270
CHONGKUNDANG 90,900 DN 1,400
KCC 337,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 85,500 DN 1,100
CJ 81,700 DN 1,000
LX INT 37,550 0
DongkukStlMill 17,200 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 2,105 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 30,450 DN 200
DB HiTek 69,800 DN 4,400
Daesang 22,050 DN 550
SKNetworks 4,585 DN 65
ORION Holdings 14,100 DN 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,400 UP 300
KIA CORP. 83,300 DN 900
SK hynix 108,500 DN 4,500
Youngpoong 670,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,900 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,450 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 196,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,950 DN 200
Kogas 42,150 UP 50
Hanwha 27,200 DN 650
BukwangPharm 10,500 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 93,900 DN 900
Daewoong 29,350 UP 50
