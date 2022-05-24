KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 973,000 DN 13,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,680 DN 100
KAL 28,650 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,345 DN 145
LG Corp. 75,100 DN 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 128,000 DN 5,500
Boryung 11,800 DN 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,600 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,250 DN 100
Shinsegae 246,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 275,000 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 6,000 DN 60
HtlShilla 73,500 DN 700
Hanmi Science 48,650 DN 850
SamsungElecMech 152,500 DN 7,000
Hanssem 68,600 DN 100
KSOE 86,500 DN 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,700 DN 800
MS IND 23,100 DN 300
OCI 104,000 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 48,800 DN 200
KorZinc 564,000 DN 12,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,570 DN 20
HyundaiMipoDock 77,800 DN 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 80,300 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 42,000 UP 400
HITEJINRO 34,950 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 125,500 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 79,900 DN 500
DL 60,400 DN 700
DongwonInd 236,000 DN 2,500
SK Discovery 38,250 DN 950
LS 59,300 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113000 DN2000
GC Corp 186,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 38,750 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 585,000 DN 26,000
KPIC 146,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,940 DN 30
SKC 149,000 DN 5,500
