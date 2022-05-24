KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 25,950 DN 250
Ottogi 450,500 DN 3,500
S-1 73,100 DN 100
HMM 32,250 UP 600
ZINUS 59,300 DN 400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,000 DN 1,100
Hanchem 252,500 DN 13,500
DWS 55,100 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 63,300 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 152,500 DN 2,500
Mobis 198,500 DN 4,500
IS DONGSEO 47,850 DN 1,150
S-Oil 103,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 357,000 DN 10,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 DN 3,500
SKTelecom 56,500 DN 800
SNT MOTIV 45,250 DN 150
HyundaiElev 33,600 DN 600
KEPCO 23,500 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 146,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,250 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,255 DN 10
Hanon Systems 10,900 UP 100
SK 233,000 DN 13,000
ShinpoongPharm 27,750 DN 1,250
Handsome 37,100 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 17,900 DN 250
COWAY 70,700 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,000 DN 600
SamsungSecu 37,950 0
IBK 11,100 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 16,650 UP 50
PanOcean 8,090 UP 130
SAMSUNG CARD 33,400 0
CheilWorldwide 25,400 DN 150
KT 35,900 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33300 DN50
LOTTE TOUR 15,050 UP 50
SamsungEng 23,150 DN 400
LG Uplus 13,500 DN 100
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
(News Focus) S. Korean firms in delicate balancing act over U.S. economic framework
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
Military develops new helmet capable of stopping stronger pistol rounds
Agencies remain silent as V of BTS, BLACKPINK's Jennie rumored to be dating
Biden says he and Yoon 'married up'
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
U.S.-led IPEF outweighs China-involving RCEP in population, GDP