KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 DN 400
LGH&H 705,000 UP 2,000
DONGSUH 26,800 0
KT&G 85,100 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 20,150 DN 250
Doosanfc 36,500 DN 1,200
LG Display 17,200 DN 300
Kangwonland 26,700 DN 100
NAVER 266,000 DN 11,500
Kakao 80,600 DN 2,300
NCsoft 442,500 DN 12,500
KIWOOM 92,300 UP 100
DSME 20,550 DN 100
HDSINFRA 6,210 DN 180
DWEC 6,320 UP 230
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,750 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 396,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO KPS 36,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,150 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 102,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 145,000 DN 2,000
TKG Huchems 25,000 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,800 DN 700
KIH 69,500 DN 600
KEPCO E&C 73,400 DN 1,800
GS 42,750 DN 2,350
CJ CGV 26,750 DN 700
LIG Nex1 74,900 DN 1,300
Fila Holdings 30,300 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 205,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,650 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,400 DN 10
LGCHEM 539,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 56,300 DN 800
KOLON IND 62,900 DN 2,200
POONGSAN 29,600 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 59,400 UP 1,100
Hansae 22,300 DN 350
