SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 DN 400

LGH&H 705,000 UP 2,000

DONGSUH 26,800 0

KT&G 85,100 UP 400

Doosan Enerbility 20,150 DN 250

Doosanfc 36,500 DN 1,200

LG Display 17,200 DN 300

Kangwonland 26,700 DN 100

NAVER 266,000 DN 11,500

Kakao 80,600 DN 2,300

NCsoft 442,500 DN 12,500

KIWOOM 92,300 UP 100

DSME 20,550 DN 100

HDSINFRA 6,210 DN 180

DWEC 6,320 UP 230

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,750 DN 150

CJ CheilJedang 396,000 DN 7,000

KEPCO KPS 36,800 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 DN 2,500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,150 DN 250

LGELECTRONICS 102,500 DN 2,500

Celltrion 145,000 DN 2,000

TKG Huchems 25,000 DN 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 171,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,800 DN 700

KIH 69,500 DN 600

KEPCO E&C 73,400 DN 1,800

GS 42,750 DN 2,350

CJ CGV 26,750 DN 700

LIG Nex1 74,900 DN 1,300

Fila Holdings 30,300 DN 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 205,000 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 47,650 UP 250

HANWHA LIFE 2,400 DN 10

LGCHEM 539,000 DN 4,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 56,300 DN 800

KOLON IND 62,900 DN 2,200

POONGSAN 29,600 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 59,400 UP 1,100

Hansae 22,300 DN 350

(MORE)