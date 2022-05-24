Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 May 24, 2022

Youngone Corp 44,950 DN 1,500
CSWIND 50,500 DN 700
GKL 14,150 DN 200
HanmiPharm 308,500 DN 500
Meritz Financial 31,300 DN 700
AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 25,300 DN 1,350
SK Innovation 202,500 DN 6,500
BNK Financial Group 7,710 UP 80
emart 115,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 00 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 41,050 DN 250
PIAM 48,650 DN 150
HANJINKAL 54,400 DN 600
DoubleUGames 42,150 DN 1,050
CUCKOO 16,950 DN 250
COSMAX 65,900 0
MANDO 52,700 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 808,000 DN 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,450 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,200 DN 700
Netmarble 78,500 DN 2,300
KRAFTON 247,500 DN 9,000
HD HYUNDAI 57,900 DN 700
ORION 93,200 DN 2,800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,300 DN 300
BGF Retail 184,500 0
SKCHEM 123,000 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 13,500 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 377,500 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 467,500 DN 10,500
SKBS 131,500 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,800 UP 150
KakaoBank 39,400 DN 600
HYBE 215,500 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 117,500 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 438,500 UP 500
DL E&C 49,500 UP 50
kakaopay 94,300 DN 1,300
SKSQUARE 45,500 DN 1,450
