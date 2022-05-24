Mother arrested on charge of killing disabled daughter
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- A woman in her 60s has been apprehended on the charge of killing her severely disabled daughter, whom she had allegedly taken care of for over 30 years, police said Tuesday.
The suspect, whose identity was withheld, is accused of giving a lethal amount of sleeping pills to her daughter in her 30s at their home in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, at 4:30 p.m. Monday, police said.
The suspect then attempted suicide, also by taking sleeping pills, but was discovered by her son, in his 30s, when he visited her apartment six hours later, before she was rushed to a hospital, police said.
The woman, who was put under emergency arrest after regaining consciousness, reportedly told police that she had wanted to die after giving her daughter sleeping pills.
The deceased daughter had reportedly suffered from a severe case of cerebral disorder since birth and was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.
The suspect is said to have taken care of her daughter for more than 30 years while living apart from her husband, who travels to other regions to make a living.
She had cared for her ailing daughter alone since her son got married, police said, adding she did not appear to have the financial means to send her daughter to a foster care facility.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
