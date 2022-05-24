S. Korean Bond Yields on May 24, 2022
All News 16:41 May 24, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.092 2.088 +0.4
2-year TB 2.719 2.759 -4.0
3-year TB 2.967 3.018 -5.1
10-year TB 3.214 3.258 -4.4
2-year MSB 2.792 2.836 -4.4
3-year CB (AA-) 3.742 3.796 -5.4
91-day CD 1.750 1.750 0.0
