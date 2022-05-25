Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military

All News 06:09 May 25, 2022

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile eastward Wednesday, South Korea's military said, just a day after U.S. President Joe Biden wrapped up his Asia trip highlighting America's security commitment to Seoul and Tokyo.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch, the North's 17th show of force this year. Details were not immediately available.

The highly anticipated launch followed speculation that the North could conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or nuclear test, to bolster its military presence and tighten national unity amid COVID-19 outbreaks and economic woes.

Earlier this month, the North launched what was thought to be an ICBM and then an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile -- in a move seen as an effort to diversify nuclear delivery vehicles.

A news report on North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station on Feb. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!