Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Samsung will invest 450 tln won during new government's 5-year term (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gyeonggi, Incheon, South Chungcheong are most ferocious, key battlefields of local elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice ministry to vet public officials (Donga Ilbo)
-- 450 tln won from Samsung, 63 tln won from Hyundai; 'private-led economy' begins (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Businesses promise to spend 588 tln won in response to business-friendly gov't (Segye Times)
-- On last day of Biden's trip to Asia, China and Russia entered air defense identification zone of S. Korea and Japan without notice (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 588 tln-won investment; S. Korean businesses try to secure future growth (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Role of vetting public officials given to former prosecutor and key aide to Yoon (Hankyoreh)
-- Big firms to spend record investment of 588 tln won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung, Hyundai to invest 360 tln won, 63 tln won, respectively, in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung to spend 450 tln won for next 5 years to sharpen competitive edge (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- RCEP is more than a trade deal: diplomats (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung unveils largest-ever 450 tln won investment for chip supremacy (Korea Herald)
-- Quad opposes 'change by force' with eyes on China (Korea Times)
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Ateez to drop new Japanese EP next week
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military