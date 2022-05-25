(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 25)

The Yoon administration should work out measures to cope with China's possible retaliation, as seen in the U.S. deployment of a THAAD anti-missile battery on Korean soil. Seoul needs to demonstrate that its enhanced alliance with the U.S. and its membership in the IPEF are not aimed at hurting China's core interests. It also should make efforts to maintain close economic and trade ties with its largest trading partner. That's why the Yoon government needs pragmatic diplomacy to protect the national interests.

