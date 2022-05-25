Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon to preside over NSC meeting after N.K. missile launch

All News 07:12 May 25, 2022

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will preside over a meeting of the National Security Council following North Korea's ballistic missile launch Wednesday, his office said.

The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, according to South Korea's military.

President Yoon Suk-yeol attends the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event, held in Japan, via video link from his office in Seoul on May 23, 2022, in this photo released by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

