Yoon to preside over NSC meeting after N.K. missile launch
All News 07:12 May 25, 2022
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will preside over a meeting of the National Security Council following North Korea's ballistic missile launch Wednesday, his office said.
The meeting is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.
North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, according to South Korea's military.
