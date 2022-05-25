Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 25, 2022

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/17 Sunny 60

Incheon 22/16 Sunny 60

Suwon 26/15 Sunny 60

Cheongju 30/17 Sunny 60

Daejeon 31/15 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 29/14 Sunny 60

Gangneung 30/20 Sunny 60

Jeonju 29/16 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 31/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/18 Sunny 0

Daegu 32/18 Sunny 10

Busan 25/19 Sunny 0

