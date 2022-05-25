Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 25, 2022
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/17 Sunny 60
Incheon 22/16 Sunny 60
Suwon 26/15 Sunny 60
Cheongju 30/17 Sunny 60
Daejeon 31/15 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 29/14 Sunny 60
Gangneung 30/20 Sunny 60
Jeonju 29/16 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 31/18 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/18 Sunny 0
Daegu 32/18 Sunny 10
Busan 25/19 Sunny 0
(END)
