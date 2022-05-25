Deputy CFC chief Gen. Kim tapped to lead Joint Chiefs of Staff
By Song Sang-ho and Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Army Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, the deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC), was named to lead the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the defense ministry said Wednesday, in the first reshuffle of top military officers since the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.
The shake-up was announced hours after North Korea's launches of three ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
Lt. Gen. Park Jeong-hwan, the vice JCS chief, was named the new Army chief of staff while Lt. Gen. Ahn Byung-seok, the vice Army chief of staff, was picked for the deputy CFC commander post.
Vice Adm. Lee Jong-ho, the JCS military support division chief, was named the new chief of naval operations. Lt. Gen. Jung Sang-hwa, the JCS strategic planning division chief, was selected as the Air Force chief of staff.
Lt. Gen. Jeon Dong-jin, the JCS operations division chief, was tapped as the new Ground Operations Command chief, while Lt. Gen. Shin Hee-hyun, the head of the Army's 3rd Corps, was picked for the 2nd Operations Command chief.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(News Focus) S. Korean firms in delicate balancing act over U.S. economic framework
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) Yoon, PPP lawmakers travel to Gwangju en masse to commemorate 1980 democracy uprising
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military