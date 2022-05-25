Seoul shares open lower amid inflation worries
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday as investors continue to fret over surging inflation, which is prodding major economies to further tighten their monetary easing, and the impact of China's lockdown on the global economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.23 points, or 0.05 percent, to trade at 2,604.64 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, U.S. stock indexes ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent to 31,928.62, and the tech-focused Nasdaq index fell 2.4 percent to 11,264.45.
In Seoul, tech stocks were lead decliners, taking a cue from sharp declines in major U.S. tech stocks.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.5 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 0.9 percent, and LG Electronics Co. shed 0.5 percent.
Among gainers, the country's No. 2 carmaker, Kia Corp., rose 0.1 percent, leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. climbed 0.8 percent, and the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. gained 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,262.70 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 3.50 won from Tuesday's close.
