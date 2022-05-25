Seoul shares turn higher late Wed. morning on institutional buying
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares turned higher late Wednesday morning on institutional buying amid investor concerns that surging inflation will prod major economies to further tighten their monetary easing and could slow down the global economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 18.88 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,624.75 as of 11:20 a.m.
Institutions bought a net 264 billion won (US$208 million) worth of stocks, offsetting foreigners and individuals' stock selling valued at 268 trillion won.
Investors remain cautious about the Federal Reserve's additional rate hikes, inflation and the impact of China's COVID-19 lockdown on the global economy.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 0.5 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shed 0.3 percent.
Among gainers, leading refiner SK Innovation Co. rose 2 percent, leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. gained 2.3 percent, and leading cosmetics company Amorepacific Corp. was up 1.6 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,263.90 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 2.30 won from Tuesday's close.
