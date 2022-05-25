N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has tested a nuclear detonation device apparently in preparation for its seventh nuclear test, a presidential official said Wednesday.
South Korea does not believe a nuclear test will happen in the next day or two, but it could "certainly" take place after that, Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of the National Security Office, told reporters.
North Korea is believed to be preparing for its first nuclear test in nearly five years at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site.
Earlier Wednesday, the country launched three ballistic missiles, including a presumed intercontinental ballistic missile.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(News Focus) S. Korean firms in delicate balancing act over U.S. economic framework
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military