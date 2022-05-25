KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB INSURANCE 64,500 DN 400
SLCORP 29,350 UP 550
Yuhan 59,700 UP 600
SamsungElec 66,400 DN 100
NHIS 10,400 UP 100
DongwonInd 239,000 UP 3,000
SK Discovery 38,000 DN 250
LS 59,100 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113000 0
GC Corp 188,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 39,200 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 588,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 147,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,950 UP 10
SKC 149,000 0
GS Retail 25,900 DN 50
Ottogi 446,500 DN 4,000
Hyosung 83,000 UP 900
LOTTE 34,200 UP 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,340 UP 60
POSCO Holdings 290,500 UP 1,500
LotteChilsung 192,000 UP 10,000
GCH Corp 20,550 UP 450
Nongshim 274,500 DN 500
SGBC 61,900 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,200 UP 1,900
ShinhanGroup 42,350 UP 350
HITEJINRO 35,900 UP 950
CJ LOGISTICS 125,500 0
MERITZ SECU 6,080 UP 80
LS ELECTRIC 49,200 UP 400
HtlShilla 74,100 UP 600
Hanmi Science 50,300 UP 1,650
SamsungElecMech 152,000 DN 500
Hanssem 68,000 DN 600
KSOE 86,600 UP 100
KorZinc 567,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,100 UP 400
MS IND 23,400 UP 300
SamsungHvyInd 5,580 UP 10
(MORE)
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(News Focus) S. Korean firms in delicate balancing act over U.S. economic framework
-
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military