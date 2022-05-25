KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 107,500 UP 3,500
LG Innotek 379,500 UP 22,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 195,000 DN 1,500
HMM 32,300 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 63,600 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 48,750 UP 900
KumhoPetrochem 154,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 202,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,600 UP 600
S-1 72,500 DN 600
ZINUS 61,600 UP 2,300
HyundaiMipoDock 78,200 UP 400
Hanchem 252,500 0
DWS 56,100 UP 1,000
S-Oil 105,500 UP 2,500
SKTelecom 56,400 DN 100
SNT MOTIV 44,400 DN 850
HyundaiElev 33,900 UP 300
KEPCO 23,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 147,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,700 UP 2,450
KUMHOTIRE 4,270 UP 15
Hanon Systems 11,000 UP 100
SK 236,500 UP 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 27,500 DN 250
Handsome 37,000 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 17,850 DN 50
COWAY 71,200 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,400 UP 400
SamsungSecu 38,250 UP 300
IBK 11,100 0
KG DONGBU STL 16,400 DN 250
KEPCO KPS 36,700 DN 100
DONGSUH 26,800 0
SamsungEng 23,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 7,980 DN 110
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,350 UP 600
CJ CheilJedang 394,000 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 UP 150
(MORE)
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
(News Focus) S. Korean firms in delicate balancing act over U.S. economic framework
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military