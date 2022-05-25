KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 25,850 UP 450
KT 37,000 UP 1,100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34200 UP900
LOTTE TOUR 15,000 DN 50
LG Uplus 13,550 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 UP 500
KT&G 84,900 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 20,050 DN 100
Doosanfc 36,500 0
LG Display 17,200 0
Kangwonland 27,050 UP 350
NAVER 266,000 0
Kakao 81,800 UP 1,200
NCsoft 444,500 UP 2,000
KIWOOM 92,500 UP 200
DSME 20,500 DN 50
HDSINFRA 6,350 UP 140
DWEC 6,540 UP 220
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 207,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,850 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,480 UP 80
LGCHEM 534,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 73,000 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,000 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,400 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 102,500 0
Celltrion 153,000 UP 8,000
TKG Huchems 25,800 UP 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,300 UP 500
KIH 69,100 DN 400
LGH&H 708,000 UP 3,000
GS 43,400 UP 650
CJ CGV 26,000 DN 750
LIG Nex1 79,000 UP 4,100
Fila Holdings 30,450 UP 150
GKL 14,250 UP 100
KOLON IND 62,800 DN 100
HanmiPharm 314,500 UP 6,000
POONGSAN 30,100 UP 500
(MORE)
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
(News Focus) S. Korean firms in delicate balancing act over U.S. economic framework
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
N. Korea fires ballistic missile eastward: S. Korean military