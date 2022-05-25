CheilWorldwide 25,850 UP 450

KT 37,000 UP 1,100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL34200 UP900

LOTTE TOUR 15,000 DN 50

LG Uplus 13,550 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 UP 500

KT&G 84,900 DN 200

Doosan Enerbility 20,050 DN 100

Doosanfc 36,500 0

LG Display 17,200 0

Kangwonland 27,050 UP 350

NAVER 266,000 0

Kakao 81,800 UP 1,200

NCsoft 444,500 UP 2,000

KIWOOM 92,500 UP 200

DSME 20,500 DN 50

HDSINFRA 6,350 UP 140

DWEC 6,540 UP 220

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 207,000 UP 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 47,850 UP 200

HANWHA LIFE 2,480 UP 80

LGCHEM 534,000 DN 5,000

KEPCO E&C 73,000 DN 400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,000 UP 700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,400 UP 250

LGELECTRONICS 102,500 0

Celltrion 153,000 UP 8,000

TKG Huchems 25,800 UP 800

DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,300 UP 500

KIH 69,100 DN 400

LGH&H 708,000 UP 3,000

GS 43,400 UP 650

CJ CGV 26,000 DN 750

LIG Nex1 79,000 UP 4,100

Fila Holdings 30,450 UP 150

GKL 14,250 UP 100

KOLON IND 62,800 DN 100

HanmiPharm 314,500 UP 6,000

POONGSAN 30,100 UP 500

(MORE)