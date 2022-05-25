KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 59,600 UP 200
Hansae 22,350 UP 50
Youngone Corp 45,600 UP 650
CSWIND 52,400 UP 1,900
Meritz Financial 32,550 UP 1,250
AMOREPACIFIC 157,000 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 25,600 UP 300
SK Innovation 205,000 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 41,250 UP 200
PIAM 48,950 UP 300
HANJINKAL 55,300 UP 900
DoubleUGames 43,150 UP 1,000
CUCKOO 16,850 DN 100
COSMAX 66,500 UP 600
MANDO 52,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 831,000 UP 23,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,400 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,650 UP 450
Netmarble 80,200 UP 1,700
KRAFTON 257,000 UP 9,500
HD HYUNDAI 58,200 UP 300
ORION 94,200 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,650 UP 350
emart 114,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,800 UP 90
BGF Retail 194,000 UP 9,500
SKCHEM 123,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 13,600 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 393,000 UP 15,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 481,000 UP 13,500
SKBS 134,500 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,800 0
KakaoBank 40,150 UP 750
HYBE 219,500 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 120,000 UP 2,500
LG Energy Solution 426,500 DN 12,000
DL E&C 51,000 UP 1,500
kakaopay 102,000 UP 7,700
SKSQUARE 45,950 UP 450
(END)
S. Korea to resume issuing short-term travel visas, e-visas next month
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
(News Focus) S. Korean firms in delicate balancing act over U.S. economic framework
