S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 25, 2022
All News 16:32 May 25, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.091 2.092 -0.1
2-year TB 2.700 2.719 -1.9
3-year TB 2.946 2.967 -2.1
10-year TB 3.177 3.214 -3.7
2-year MSB 2.776 2.792 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 3.720 3.742 -2.2
91-day CD 1.750 1.750 0.0
(END)
