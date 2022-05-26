N. Korea reports no new deaths for 3rd day amid COVID-19 outbreak
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea reported over 105,000 new suspected COVID-19 cases Thursday, with no new deaths for the third consecutive day amid the virus outbreak.
More than 105,500 people showed symptoms of fever but no deaths were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
The total number of fever cases since late April stood at more than 3.17 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which more than 2.9 million have recovered and at least 271,810 are being treated, it added. The death toll remains at 68.
On May 12, North Korea reported its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
