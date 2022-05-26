(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 26)

Nevertheless, we cannot back Japan's bid for permanent status and its move to increase its defense budget to become a regional military power. Japan was an imperial power that colonized Korea and other Asian countries. It fought against the U.S. and other allied countries during World War II. Japan has still refused to admit to and apologize for its atrocities such as wartime sex slavery and forced labor. Japan has also tried to gloss over its wartime misdeeds. It is pushing to get Sado mine, which was linked to wartime forced labor, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.