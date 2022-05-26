Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 26, 2022
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/14 Sunny 10
Incheon 20/14 Sunny 10
Suwon 23/13 Sunny 10
Cheongju 26/15 Sunny 0
Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 24/13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 25/15 Sunny 0
Gwangju 26/15 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/17 Sunny 20
Daegu 28/18 Cloudy 0
Busan 26/18 Cloudy 0
(END)
