Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 26, 2022

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/14 Sunny 10

Incheon 20/14 Sunny 10

Suwon 23/13 Sunny 10

Cheongju 26/15 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/15 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 24/13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 28/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/15 Sunny 0

Gwangju 26/15 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/17 Sunny 20

Daegu 28/18 Cloudy 0

Busan 26/18 Cloudy 0

