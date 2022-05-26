Yoon to pick women as nominees for education, welfare ministers
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to pick women as his nominees for education and welfare ministers, as part of his efforts to encourage professional advancement of women, a senior official at the presidential office said Thursday.
Yoon has appointed 16 out of 18 Cabinet ministers so far, as his nominees for education and welfare ministers quit following allegations of ethical lapses. Of the 16 ministers, only three are women, drawing criticism that Cabinet ministers are overwhelmingly male.
"President Yoon orders that women be considered first when appointing the remaining ministers and vice ministers," the official said.
Yoon's order is seen as a shift in his principle of personnel appointments.
Yoon had emphasized a person's capability when he picked nominees for ministers or secretaries since he was elected.
Earlier this week, however, Yoon said he will work to give "bold opportunities" to women in the process of appointing public officials amid calls for his administration to enhance gender equality.
Yoon made the remarks during his meeting with outgoing leaders of the National Assembly at his office on Tuesday in Seoul.
His remarks came after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Kim Sang-hee, the first woman to hold the position, expressed her regret over gender conflicts. She told Yoon that there were "unnecessary conflicts" during the presidential election, but the situation must be different after the election.
During a press conference on the South Korea-U.S. summit last Saturday, Yoon was asked by a Washington Post reporter about his government's efforts to improve gender equality.
Yoon answered that his administration will try to actively ensure equal opportunities for women.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(5th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
-
(4th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military