Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon names last remaining 2 Cabinet ministers

All News 10:22 May 26, 2022

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday named his nominees for education and welfare ministers after earlier nominees resigned following allegations of irregularities and ethical lapses.

Park Soon-ae, a professor of the Graduate School of Public Administration at Seoul National University, was named education minister while Kim Seung-hee, a former lawmaker, was named welfare minister.

Both are women.

Earlier in the day, a senior presidential official said Yoon had planned to pick women as his nominees for education and welfare ministers, as part of his efforts to encourage professional advancement of women.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yoon-Cabinet nominations
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!