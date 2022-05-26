Supreme Court upholds 1 1/2-yr prison term for disgraced K-pop star Seungri
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 1 1/2-year prison term for Seungri, the disgraced former member of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, on prostitution mediation, overseas gambling and other charges.
Upholding a lower court's ruling, the top court found the 32-year-old, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, guilty of all nine charges in a far-reaching sex and drug scandal surrounding Burning Sun, a nightclub in Seoul affiliated with him, which roiled the K-pop industry in 2019.
He was found guilty of procuring prostitutes for investors from Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong and other countries from December 2015 to January 2016 to get investment for his nightclub and other businesses.
The court also found him guilty of misappropriating money from his club funds and habitually gambling in Las Vegas between 2013 and 2017, with combined gambling money of about 2.2 billion won (US$1.7 million) at stake.
He was also convicted of mobilizing gang members to threaten people he got into a fight with at a bar in late 2015.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(5th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office