The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 May 26, 2022
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.50
1-M 1.76 1.59
2-M 1.77 1.68
3-M 1.82 1.78
6-M 2.03 2.01
12-M 2.53 2.52
(END)
