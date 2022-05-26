Seoul shares up late Thurs. morning after Fed minutes release
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded higher late Thursday morning, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, as the U.S. central bank signaled room for flexibility in aggressive interest rates hike plans.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 8.01 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,625.23 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-focused Nasdaq index closed higher, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of the early May meeting showed support for a 50-basis point increase in key rates over the next couple of meetings, while indicating flexibility in the policy in line with economic circumstances.
In Seoul, investors also looked at investment plans by major conglomerates.
Earlier in the day, SK Group vowed to invest 247 trillion won (US$194.9 billion) over the next five years to shore up its chip and other key businesses, and LG Group announced an investment plan worth 106 trillion won by 2026.
Most large-cap stocks gathered ground, though tech shares turned lower to limit the upturn.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched down 0.15 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix sank 2.31 percent. Samsung SDI lost 0.34 percent.
But top battery maker LG Energy Solution surged 1.17 percent, and home appliance giant LG Electronics advancing 0.49 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion rose 0.33 percent, and Samsung Biologics gained 0.96 percent.
Carmakers also rose, with Hyundai Motor climbing 1.09 percent and Kia adding 0.36 percent.
Bank shares traded higher after the Bank of Korea raised its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.75 percent to tame inflation. Kakao Bank soared 1.99 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,266.30 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.7 won from Wednesday's close.
