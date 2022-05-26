GS Group to invest 21 tln won by 2026 in clean energy push
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- GS Group, South Korea's eighth-largest conglomerate by assets, said Thursday it will spend 21 trillion won (US$16.5 billion) over five years to boost its clean energy businesses, such as small-sized nuclear reactors and hydrogen.
The energy-to-retail business group made the announcement as it joined a handful of other major South Korean conglomerates, like Samsung and SK, in rolling out the blueprints for the next five years following the launch of the new government of President Yoon Suk-yeol early this month.
GS will spend 14 trillion won for the small modular reactor (SMR), blue ammonia and other types of renewable energy power plants to speed up its transition to green energy, it said in a release.
A SMR refers to a lower-maintenance nuclear fission reactor that is smaller than conventional reactors. It is cited as a key power plant instrumental in achieving carbon neutrality in the long-term.
Blue ammonia is produced while capturing and storing the carbon dioxide emitted during the manufacturing process. Ammonia is also a feedstock for hydrogen, a key element that has emerged as a clean fuel.
GS will pour 3 trillion won into its retail service business to primarily expand its convenience stores in both domestic and foreign markets, and upgrade its logistics and IT infrastructure.
The remainder will be used to equip its construction business with eco-friendly and smart technologies.
The pledged investment will help create 22,000 new jobs in the country, up more than 30 percent from the annual average of 3,000 it hired for the last three years, according to GS.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(5th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office