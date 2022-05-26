Military reports 1,024 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:20 May 26, 2022
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,024 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 157,227, the defense ministry said.
Of the new cases, 796 are from the Army, 89 from the Air Force, 67 from the Marine Corps and 39 from the Navy.
There were also 31 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 5,631 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
Most Saved
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(5th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office