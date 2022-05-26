Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,024 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:20 May 26, 2022

SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,024 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 157,227, the defense ministry said.

Of the new cases, 796 are from the Army, 89 from the Air Force, 67 from the Marine Corps and 39 from the Navy.

There were also 31 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 5,631 military personnel are under treatment.

Service members walk at Seoul Station in central Seoul, in this file photo taken May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

