S. Korea to sell 4 tln won in Treasury bills in June
All News 15:00 May 26, 2022
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 4 trillion won (US$3.15 billion) worth of Treasury bills next month to finance the government's fiscal spending, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in five separate auctions next month, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year.
