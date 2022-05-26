Diesel, gasoline prices top 2,000 won amid tight supply
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The prices of diesel and gasoline in South Korea both climbed to over 2,000 won (US$1.58) per liter on Thursday on a continued tight global supply, industry data showed.
The average retail price of diesel fuel had risen 0.88 won to 2,003.56 won per liter as of 2:30 p.m., according to Opinet, a website operated by the state-run Korea National Oil Corp.
The diesel price has hovered in the 2,000 won range since it surpassed that level for the first time Tuesday, about two weeks after it outstripped the gasoline price for the first time in 14 years. In South Korea, diesel is normally cheaper than gasoline.
The average gas price had also bounced back to 2,001.01 won per liter as of the same time Thursday, up 2.42 won from the previous day.
The gasoline price hit the 2,000 won level on March 15 for the first time in more than nine years. It fell below that level in April before bouncing back again.
"International crude prices continue to fluctuate, and unless the supply-demand conditions improve, the price hike will likely continue for some time," an official at the Korea Petroleum Association said.
The consumption of gasoline and diesel also sank 18.3 percent to a combined 17.4 million barrels in April from a year earlier due to high international crude prices, according to the data from the state-run Korea National Oil Corp.
Last week, the finance ministry said it plans to provide more subsidies to help ease the burden on cargo truck and taxi drivers suffering from the rising fuel costs.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
-
(5th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office