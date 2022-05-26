KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GCH Corp 21,350 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 184,000 UP 500
AmoreG 43,100 DN 250
SGBC 61,500 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,310 DN 30
Hyosung 83,200 UP 200
POSCO Holdings 294,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE 34,200 0
LotteChilsung 187,500 DN 4,500
Hanwha 27,550 UP 250
DB HiTek 69,400 DN 800
LX INT 38,500 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 17,650 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 2,090 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 30,100 DN 200
CJ 81,800 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 127,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 80,100 DN 300
DL 61,100 UP 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 83,000 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 42,350 0
HITEJINRO 36,150 UP 250
Yuhan 59,900 UP 200
SLCORP 29,250 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,150 UP 150
KIA CORP. 82,400 DN 200
SK hynix 103,000 DN 5,000
Youngpoong 674,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,150 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,500 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,150 UP 100
Kogas 44,500 UP 2,050
NEXENTIRE 6,120 0
CHONGKUNDANG 91,500 DN 1,300
KCC 344,000 DN 3,500
SKBP 87,700 UP 300
SKNetworks 4,615 UP 15
ORION Holdings 14,200 0
Daesang 22,000 DN 300
