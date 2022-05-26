Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 May 26, 2022

DB INSURANCE 64,000 DN 500
SamsungElec 65,900 DN 500
NHIS 10,450 UP 50
DongwonInd 241,000 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 38,000 0
LS 58,800 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119000 UP6000
GC Corp 190,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 39,450 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 582,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 147,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,920 DN 30
SKC 149,500 UP 500
GS Retail 25,900 0
Ottogi 440,500 DN 6,000
Boryung 12,000 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,400 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,000 UP 450
Shinsegae 244,500 0
LG Corp. 74,000 DN 1,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 133,000 DN 500
Nongshim 274,500 0
BukwangPharm 10,500 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 81,600 DN 2,000
Daewoong 29,650 DN 50
TaekwangInd 976,000 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,720 DN 60
KAL 28,600 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,165 DN 15
Hanssem 67,700 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 6,060 DN 20
LS ELECTRIC 48,450 DN 750
HtlShilla 74,200 UP 100
Hanmi Science 49,300 DN 1,000
KSOE 88,800 UP 2,200
SamsungElecMech 149,000 DN 3,000
KorZinc 576,000 UP 9,000
MS IND 22,500 DN 900
SamsungHvyInd 5,660 UP 80
HyundaiMipoDock 82,800 UP 4,600
(MORE)

