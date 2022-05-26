KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 UP 1,500
HMM 32,600 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 63,300 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 48,600 DN 150
KumhoPetrochem 154,500 0
Mobis 201,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,200 UP 1,600
S-1 72,500 0
S-Oil 106,500 UP 1,000
ZINUS 59,600 DN 2,000
Hanchem 250,000 DN 2,500
LG Innotek 373,500 DN 6,000
DWS 55,400 DN 700
SKTelecom 57,000 UP 600
SNT MOTIV 44,400 0
HyundaiElev 33,750 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 147,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,300 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,250 DN 20
Hanon Systems 11,000 0
SK 236,000 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 27,850 UP 350
Handsome 37,150 UP 150
Asiana Airlines 17,950 UP 100
COWAY 70,000 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,500 DN 900
IBK 11,150 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 17,350 UP 950
SamsungSecu 38,550 UP 300
KEPCO 23,800 UP 200
SamsungEng 24,200 UP 850
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 8,000 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 0
CheilWorldwide 25,400 DN 450
KT 37,150 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33900 DN300
LOTTE TOUR 15,600 UP 600
LG Uplus 13,700 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 UP 600
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
-
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
-
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
-
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
-
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
-
(5th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
-
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched Korean film in pandemic era
-
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system