KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DWEC 6,410 DN 130
KT&G 85,100 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 20,000 DN 50
Doosanfc 36,550 UP 50
LG Display 17,150 DN 50
Kangwonland 26,950 DN 100
NAVER 266,000 0
Kakao 81,500 DN 300
NCsoft 454,500 UP 10,000
KIWOOM 92,400 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 36,750 UP 50
HDSINFRA 6,240 DN 110
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,600 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 387,000 DN 7,000
DONGSUH 27,050 UP 250
DSME 21,700 UP 1,200
LGCHEM 534,000 0
KEPCO E&C 72,900 DN 100
Fila Holdings 30,200 DN 250
LIG Nex1 78,700 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,200 UP 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,450 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 102,000 DN 500
Celltrion 154,000 UP 1,000
TKG Huchems 24,700 DN 1,100
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,900 DN 400
KIH 69,100 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 207,000 0
GS 43,850 UP 450
CJ CGV 25,500 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,480 0
LGH&H 704,000 DN 4,000
Meritz Financial 31,800 DN 750
HanmiPharm 314,500 0
Youngone Corp 45,300 DN 300
CSWIND 53,700 UP 1,300
GKL 14,650 UP 400
KOLON IND 63,200 UP 400
(URGENT) Russian, Chinese warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min receives hero's welcome home
Multiple Russian, Chinese warplanes enter KADIZ without notice: JCS
(LEAD) At least 8 injured in S-Oil refinery explosion in Ulsan: firefighters
Hyundai Motor to invest US$5 bln in U.S. for robotics, autonomous driving development
(5th LD) Yoon, Biden agree to expand joint military exercises to cope with N.K. threats
(LEAD) Biden set to arrive in S. Korea for first summit with Yoon
With historic Golden Boot, Son Heung-min cements case as greatest S. Korean footballer ever
(2nd LD) N. Korea tests nuclear detonation device: presidential office
(5th LD)N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, including 1 suspected ICBM: S. Korean military
'The Roundup' becomes most-watched Korean film in pandemic era
(LEAD) Supreme Court rules against peak wage system