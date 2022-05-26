KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 154,500 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 25,600 0
SK Innovation 207,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 30,050 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 59,200 DN 400
Hansae 21,950 DN 400
BNK Financial Group 7,750 DN 50
emart 113,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 40,750 DN 500
PIAM 48,000 DN 950
HANJINKAL 55,400 UP 100
DoubleUGames 43,300 UP 150
CUCKOO 16,850 0
COSMAX 66,600 UP 100
MANDO 51,800 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 840,000 UP 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,600 DN 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,850 UP 200
Netmarble 79,500 DN 700
KRAFTON 255,000 DN 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,500 UP 300
ORION 94,700 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,750 UP 100
BGF Retail 188,000 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 124,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 13,850 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 391,000 DN 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 488,500 UP 7,500
SKBS 134,000 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,850 UP 50
KakaoBank 40,650 UP 500
HYBE 214,500 DN 5,000
SK ie technology 119,500 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 430,500 UP 4,000
DL E&C 50,600 DN 400
kakaopay 102,000 0
SKSQUARE 45,500 DN 450
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,300 UP 3,200
OCI 123,500 UP 16,000
(END)
